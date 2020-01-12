One Good Thing: Expanded wifi for GRCC students

GRCC is partnering the Kent District Library to help students.

Internet access is getting better for a lot of people thanks to two local entities.

Grand Rapids Community College and the Kent District Library are increasing wifi access a lot of GRCC students. KDL is going to provide the wifi inside each of its 19 branches. And students can even connect in the parking lots, after hours. As we know, lots of classes are online because of the pandemic. This is going to make it just a little easier to get their work down.

GRCC President Bill Pink said, "We don't want a lack of access to technology to stand in the way of anyone getting a quality GRCC education. I deeply appreciate the partnership with KDL. It has a long history of serving Kent County residents, and recognizes education will help our region recover from this crisis and grow stronger. This collaboration is one more way we can close a technology gap."

Since the start of the pandemic, GRCC has provided hundreds of loaner laptops to students, along with wifi hot spots, web cameras and other devices to connect and participate in classes. One Good thing to them and Kent District Library for this partnership.

