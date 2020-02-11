One Good Thing: Extended discounts for teachers

Meijer is continuing a deal that will help teachers all year long.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Time for One Good Thing--someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live.

A good move by a locally-based company to help out teachers during this very difficult time.

Meijer is extending its 15% discount on classroom supplies for the entire school year. The special is good for things like glue, Sharpies, planners, memo boards. But Meijer is also adding facemasks and hand sanitizers to discount. Teachers can get the paper coupon by showing their school ID at a Meijer Customer Service Desk.

Brandon Pasch, Meijer's Director of Back-to-School Merchandising, says, "We hope that extending the 15% discount for the entire school year helps reduce the stress to teachers' pocketbooks as they continue gathering supplies for their classrooms and home offices."

Anything we can do for our teachers is appreciated. Meijer's extension and expansion of the Teacher Discount Program gets today's One Good Thing.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit - someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live - email me with your photos and-or video at OneGoodThing@13OnYourSide.com.

