One Good Thing: Fallen West Michigan trooper honored in DC

Members of the Lakeview MSP Post escorted family of the late Trooper Caleb Starr.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. It was an emotional weekend in Washington DC recently.

Michigan State Police tweeted out that troopers from the MSP Lakeview Post escorted the family of the late trooper, Caleb Starr, to the National Police Officer's Memorial Service in our nation's capitol. The annual ceremony honors officers killed in the line of duty.

Caleb Star was killed when he was hit by a drunk driver in Ionia County in July of 2020. He was just 33 years old and had been with the State Police for less than two years.

But the memorial service was a beautiful, yet likely somber event, Starr's family being held up by his police family and everyone back here in West Michigan.

One Good Thing to the troopers from the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post for being there with Caleb Starr's family at the recent National Police Officer's Memorial Service in Washington DC.

