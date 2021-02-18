One Good Thing: Family, friends feed & clothe the homeless

They've been at it since last summer.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. These folks are getting a round of kudos for clothing and feeding the needy.

Debbie wrote to me to tell me how she, her sister and her friends have been - since last summer - bringing jackets and other clothes, even blankets and tents when needed. Even bottled water.

They took up some donations put it towards a soup, chili and stew day at Hearthside Park. They made enough for up to 300 people. Debbie feels everyone left with a full stomach.

And as you can see from the photos - they had a great deal of supplies to hand out. She wanted to send a special 'thank you' to people who reached out on their Facebook page to see what they could do to help.

Debbie said of the event, "You leave there with a feeling that you really done something special. And that feeling is very very good."

One Good Thing to Debbie and everyone who's been doing this work for so long. You're all amazing.

