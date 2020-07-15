One Good Thing: Feeding America West Michigan

The local non-profit recently got a big boost so it could keep distributing food.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A local organization that helps so many recently got some help themselves.

Feeding America West Michigan does just what their name implies - they get food to people who need it.

Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance just gave them $10,000 to keep feeding people. It's a grant they were nominated by Jamie Crosby of West Michigan Agency Network.

Like everyone else, Feeding American West Michigan has been hurt by the pandemic. So, this is really going to help keep fuel in their trucks, keep their warehouses operating and buy food to give to families in 40 Michigan counties.

Feeding American West Michigan gets today's One Good Thing. If you want to learn more about what they do, go to FeedWM.org.

