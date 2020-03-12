One Good Thing: Feeding frontliners on Thanksgiving

Donors and volunteers made sure ICU and COVID workers got a good meal on the holiday.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. I caught this one on Facebook just yesterday.

Spectrum Health Butterworth put out a "thank you" to donors like Anna Palmer. ICU and COVID workers were able to enjoy a full Thanksgiving meal from Patty Matters.

In a Facebook post, Spectrum Health wrote, "We are thankful for our front-line team members working hard on Thanksgiving Day, and their ongoing commitment and support of our patients. Hashtag - "In This Together." Hashtag - "Health Care Heroes."

This was obviously a Thanksgiving unlike any other. Hopefully we won't see one like this again. But, despite it all, we can appreciate our frontline workers and the people who made sure they were well fed. One Good Thing all around.

