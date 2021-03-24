One Good Thing: Feeding Kent County foster kids

One of the people helping was a foster child herself.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. A local restaurant and a couple non-profits teamed up to help feed a lot of kids recently.

Taking you back to Valentine's Day, actually. Closet of Hope and Foster Kent Kids handed out 115 meals to foster kids in the area. The food came from The Candied Yam, whose owner - Jessica Ann Tyson - was a foster child, herself. She said - before that - she remembers rummaging through garbage for food. She provided a 15-hundred dollar discount to make this donation happen. Tyson went on to say, "I'm excited to help Foster Kent Kids provide meals to local families because food is meant to be cooked with love and shared with family, friends, and community."

Valentine's Day is supposed to be all about love. And handing out good meals to foster children certainly qualifies. Closet of Hope, Foster Kent Kids, Jessica Ann Tyson and The Candied Yam all get today's One Good Thing.

