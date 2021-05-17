One Good Thing: Festival of the Arts goes on

For the 31st year, the Ottawa Area Center held the event for its students, despite the pandemic.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. A school that specializes in teaching and caring for a select group of students celebrated a week-long festival recently.

The Ottawa Area Center is supported by the Ottawa Area Intermediate School District. For a full week, the hosted the 31st annual Festival of the Arts, with a theme of "The Great Outdoors." This year, the festival was done in classrooms through virtual means. This put safety first and allowed students of all abilities to enjoy the event. Students could do a scavenger hunt, play a board game, take pictures in a camping-themed photo both, make tie-dyed shirts and a lot more.

Ottawa Area Center Director Joanne Thorsen said, "Festival of the Arts gives students, their families and the special education community a chance to participate in games and indoor activities all while learning through a hands-on approach and giving students a sense of pride and accomplishment."

One Good Thing to the Ottawa Area Center for making sure its students could once again enjoy the Festival of the Arts.