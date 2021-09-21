One Good Thing: Fifth Wheel Freight buys school supplies

While they were buying, some generous Meijer shoppers helped them out.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A local freight company delivered something a little different than their usual cargo recently.

Kentwood-based Fifth Wheel Freight partnered with Endeavor Elementary School and provided 400 students with a variety of school supplies. FWF employees did the shopping themselves. While they were doing so, the others saw what they were doing... and made some additional donations. On average, Michigan teachers spend more than 600 dollars of their own money on classroom supplies - the second-highest rate in the nation.

Director of Marketing, Ryan Hornack says, "Our team truly values our outreach programs and enjoys helping those in our community. Our initiative to provide school supplies to Endeavor Elementary is new for F-W-F in 2021 and a program that we will continue in the years ahead."

For starting that new program to buy school supplies at Endeavor Elementary, Fifth Wheel Freight gets today's One Good Thing.