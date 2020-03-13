GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Always nice when I can recognize a group that keeps doing good things. Today is one of those examples.

Over the winter, the Greater Grand Rapids Figure Skating Club collected donations for its Christmas Ice Show to benefit Degage Ministries.

For their spring show, they're partnering with the Ronald McDonald House of Western Michigan. They've got several collection points taking in pop can tabs. They're collecting all the way until the show at the end of April. They're also asking people to set up cardboard houses in their neighborhoods to help in the effort.

They've already brought in quite a lot, and they have a lot more time to keep going.

It's one thing to do something nice one time. When you keep at it, time after time helping people—that's really something. The Greater Grand Rapids Figure Skating Club's tab collection for the Ronald McDonald House of Western Michigan gets today's One Good Thing.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit — someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live — email me with your photos and/or video at OneGoodThing@13OnYourSide.com.

And remember the One Good Thing Facebook page where you can see more One Good Things that don't make it to air.

Yesterday's One Good Thing:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.