MUSKEGON, Michigan — This past Saturday was a good one to help kids in the Muskegon Area.

The annual "Fill the Boat" toy drive brought in a lot of people at the Walmart on Henry Street. They were there for four hours accepting toys that will benefit the Muskegon Rescue Mission. Several agencies were there, including Roosevelt Park Police, the sheriff's Office and Norton Shores Fire. They were taking in everything from dolls to bikes. Pantry and toiletry needs were also accepted.

It's never a bad time to help kids. And this event does it as well as any other. The "Fill the Boat" toy drive gets today's One Good Thing.

