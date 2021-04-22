One Good Thing: Firefighter Cadet program

It's a new opportunity for young people interested in becoming a firefighter.

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — If you have a child interested in being a firefighter, there's a great opportunity coming up.

The South Haven Area Emergency Services Department is launching a Cadet program. It will get kids familiar with both fire fighting and emergency medical services. We need more people in these jobs, and they're trying to generate interest. They will attend training seminars, actually respond to emergency calls as an observer, help at fundraisers, and more.

This all starts in September. SHAES will also be sponsoring Cadets for state certification required to become a firefighter.

One Good Thing to the South Haven Area Emergency Services Department for its upcoming Cadet program. You don't need to live in the service area to take part. If you are interested in signing up or want more information, email Chief Hintz at bhinz@shaes.org.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit - someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live - email me with your photos and-or video at OneGoodThing@13OnYourSide.com.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.