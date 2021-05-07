One Good Thing: First girls hockey program director

GRAHA took an important step for girls hockey.

A local hockey association took a big step toward making the sport more accessible for girls.

The Grand Rapids Amateur Hockey Association - GRAHA - named Taelynn Otte as their first new Girls Hockey Program Director. GRAHA says its girls program is the oldest and largest in West Michigan, with 17 girls currently playing.

Tae is the current head coach of the girls 16-U travel and 13-U house teams. Now that she's Girls Program Director, she'll help develop and expand the program and oversee coaching development.

Tae is a Grand Rapids Christian High graduation. She played D-1 hockey at Lindenwood University and she's also a special education teacher.

Of the new role, Otte says, "The effect on a young lady's confidence, work ethic, sense of belonging, as well as much more, makes hockey a valuable tool during the formative years of life. The game of hockey has meant much more to me than I ever would have imagined, and it is an honor to share my passion for the game and the lessons it has taught me with younger generations."