GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Someone from Grand Haven Area Public Schools wrote to specifically thank the Fit Body Boot Camp staff and their customers.

The folks at Fit Body collected more than $3,000 for the district's Back-to-School Campaign. This isn't a one-time thing, either. The submitter says Fit Body Boot Camp has also helped out with their Big Give Holiday Campaign, which helps homeless students have a brighter Christmas.

The folks at Fit Body Boot Camp are clearly dedicated to helping kids year-round. They get today's One Good Thing.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit — someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live — email me with your photos and-or video at OneGoodThing@13OnYourSide.com.

And remember the One Good Thing Facebook page where you can see more O-G-T's that don't make it to air.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.