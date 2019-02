WALKER, Michigan — Remember the ice storms from a few weeks ago? Sure you do. Well, lots of people stepped up to help. Including local businesses.

The Walker Police Department put this photo on Facebook during that time.

City of Walker Police Department We'd to like thank our community for the outpouring of support after the city opened a warming shelter on 3 Mile Road. We were flooded with questions from residents asking what they could do to...

The police opened a warming shelter on Three Mile Road. They said they were flooded with questions from people asking how they could help. They needed food, and lots of people dropped it off. Including the Standale Pizza Hut, who they are recognizing here.

It's always nice to know that your neighbors will step up when you're in need.

That includes our local business, too. The Standale Pizza Hut - and everyone who donated food during the ice storms - gets today's One Good Thing.

