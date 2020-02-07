One Good Thing: Food service heroes deliver millions of meals

Since the pandemic began, they've delivered more than 2.5 million meals

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich — Big shout-out today to several school districts distributing food during the pandemic.

And I'm going to take you back to May 1st. On that day, food service staff from 12 different public school districts hit their collective one millionth meal distributed. That was in under two months since the pandemic began and schools closed.

Dan Gorman is the Food Service Director for Whitehall and Montague Schools. He said, "Our food service staff and volunteers are truly heroes! They are providing a nutritional safety net for kids who may not have healthy meals like this at home."

Erik Neering, District Manager of Chartwells School Dining, said, "Our staff snapped into action when this crisis hit and they continue to amaze me as the demand for meals increases."

To date, they've delivered more than 2.6 million meals. One Good Thing to the more than 150 "School Lunch Heroes" who hit that million meal mark two months ago and, by the way, continue delivering meals today.

