One Good Thing: Foster care kids' Christmas lists filled

More than two dozen children got the Christmas gifts they wanted thanks to a local company.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. Want to end the week with my last Christmas-time submission. (I got a lot of them).

Subaru of Muskegon and My Auto Import Center - for the first time - participated the "Spread Some Holiday Cheer" program. Because of that, 33 kids in foster care got their Christmas lists filled. Employees provided the gifts. They were then wrapped and placed under one of the five Christmas trees at the dealership. Eventually, they were given to the Department of Health And Human Services, who brought them to the kids.

General Manager, Mike Kaffenberger said, "We wanted to help kids in our community, and our employees wanted the fun of shopping and wrapping the gifts for the kids."

By the way, this was one of the three holiday initiatives the company did for the community during the month of December.

