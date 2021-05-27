One Good Thing: Foster families of color

They have open hearts and open homes. But, we need more of them.

May is National Foster Care Month. And, all kids need loving families. Some need them for limited periods of time while their parents work on their own issues. But, there are some problems within the U-S foster system that need addressing. One of which, you may be able to help solve. In today's OGT, we meet two foster parents whose story is unique... even though it really should not be.

A playground doesn't know a child's background. It doesn't care whether they're with their birth family, adopted, or fostered.

It's the same for Edward Bonner. He says, "To me, it's just like my kids." He and his wife Ella - after raising their own 5 children - took on two fosters.

Ella says, "I still had more to give."

The Bonners are one of too few foster families of color, both locally and around the nation..

Nakia Kyler is with the West Michigan Partnership for Children. She says, "There's currently a disproportionality of African American youth in the child welfare system."

According to the federal government in 2018, 23% of foster kids were Black or African American. Even thought the percentage of Black people in the U-S is less than 14%. And in 2020 in Kent County, Black children were 2.6 times overrepresented in the system based on their general population.

Nakia says, "We appreciate everyone stepping up to foster. But studies have shown that when children of color.. .they thrive and better development when they are raised within their community and can keep some of their cultural identity."

A recent study published in the American Bar Association says a strong cultural identity leads to greater self-esteem, higher education levels, better psychological adjustment, improved coping abilities, decreased levels of loneliness and depression, and high levels of social well-being. Another study in the Children Youth and Services Review showed "20% of foster youth changed their ethnic identity when asked how they identified over a five-year period, which is twice as high as non-foster youth."

Ella adds, "There's something that is vital that children of color need to learn and they can learn it best from someone who looks like them."

And the Bonners have chosen to teach what they can - in part - because Edward was once fostered by a Black family.

Edward says, "Me and four of my siblings was in foster care in the State of Florida. So we know, cause we been through the system already. And they're my heart. I still go visit them to this day."

Ella says, "As people of color it is vital that we reach back to children in this system that look like us."

Which the Bonners say they will continue to do.

Edward says, "Hopefully until I leave this Earth. Kids leave the house, bring another bunch in, try to help out."

One Good Thing to the Bonners for opening their hearts and home to foster children. If you have ever thought about becoming a foster family, go to the West Michigan Partnership for Children.

