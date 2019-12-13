GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A local restaurant took donations to help local veterans and a nonprofit dedicated to our veterans.

Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers are giving a check to VetGR for more than $2,300.

According to their website, VetGR provides counseling, therapy, and coaching for veterans, first responders, and their families dealing with the many issues related to post-traumatic stress, and transitioning back into civilian life.

Freddy's raised the money from guests who dropped changed in donation boxes near their cash registers.

There are lots of people to give a One Good Thing to here. Of course, VetGR Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers, and all of their customers who threw change into those boxes.

