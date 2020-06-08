One Good Thing: Free art class for veterans

The 8 week course will be taught by a veteran and award-winning artist.

CEDAR SPRINGS, Michigan — If you are a veteran who likes or could benefit from a little art in your life, or if you know a veteran who fits that description, here's something for you.

O'Flynn's Art Gallery and Craft Shoppe in Cedar Springs is teaming up with Veteran Creative Arts to host a free, eight week art class for vets. They'll be taught graphite pencil drawing skills by veteran and award winning artist, Bill Richardson. Organizers see lots important benefits.

Amanda Litz, owner of O'Flynn's, says, "I hope that they learn a skill that they can channel their thoughts and emotions to help them have focus on something outside of PTSD and anxiety. And I just think that brings a sense of calm and peace."

The class is free. But they have Go-Fund-Me set up to help pay for this and other classes. For more information or to sign up, call or email Amanda Litz at 937-903-9233 or info@oflynnshoppe.com.

One Good Thing to O'Flynn's Art Gallery and Craft Shoppe and U.S. Veterans Creative Art for the free 8 week art class for vets.