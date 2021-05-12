One Good Thing: Free cleaning for interview outfits

A local dry cleaner is offering free cleaning for people who are unemployed and going on interviews.

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. It's important to make a good first impression in a job interview. That includes looking professional. And a local dry cleaning company is helping people with that.

If you are currently unemployed, Plantenga's Cleaners is now offering to clean your suits or outfits for free. They started this in March. It's still going, and there's currently no expiration date. You just drop off your outfit at any one of their five locations, mention that it's for an interview and they say it will be ready the next day.

"When times are tough, we want to help job seekers look and feel their best. We know better than anyone what a clean and pressed garment can do for morale," said owner Al Plantenga. "We're pleased to do our part to restore the confidence of workers and families in our area."

For knowing how important it is to look good on those job interviews, and for helping people do exactly that, Plantenga's Cleaners gets today's One Good Thing.