FREMONT, Mich. — A local high school football team is trying to drum up a little support this weekend—both financial and emotional.

The Fremont Packers are hosting a fundraiser in conjunction with Fremont Ford. Tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Fremont Tractor Supply, for every vehicle you test drive, Ford will donate $20 to the team. They're doing free car washes, too. The person who submitted says they hope it raises money and boosts morale because they've only won one game in four seasons. She says the boys and coaches work hard and would love the support.

High school sports teams have pride in their schools and their towns. This is a chance for the school and town to take pride in them. The Fremont Ford Drive for Your School Program gets today's One Good Thing.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit - someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live - email me with your photos and-or video at OneGoodThing@13OnYourSide.com.

