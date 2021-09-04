One Good Thing: Giving back to Mary Free Bed

A former rehab patient now has a yearly tradition to say 'thank you.'

This car accident is from January 2016. Bobby Decair hit black ice and rolled four times. He survived, but became a partial quadriplegic.

He rehabbed at Mary Free Bed, hoping to regain some arm and leg function. That January, Bobby and his wife, Wendy, missed being with friends and family for the Super Bowl. So they started a new tradition.

They catered food for patients and staff at the hospital. This year - even during a pandemic - was no different. Well - slightly. They couldn't do the usual Yesterdogs, but they still got nuts and popcorn for the patients. Therapists dressed as referees to deliver the goodies, along with games and decorations.

Bobby and Wendy Decair get today's One Good Thing for their Super Bowl donation to Mary Free Bed staff and patients.

By the way, Bobby did well with his rehab, and after eight weeks, he walked - on his own - out of the hospital.

