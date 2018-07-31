GRAND RAPIDS - I am a huge arts guy. I love the theatre and music and everything else associated with expanding your creative mind. A local non-profit does what they can to teach children about them.

On their Facebook page, the Grandville Avenue Arts and Humanities says their board and staff "recognize the life-changing power of reading and the arts. With the help of many talented artists and committed volunteers, we strive to provide an enriching environment for children and adults living in the Grandville Avenue neighborhood, and beyond."

They operate out of the Cook Arts Center and the Cook Library Center. Between the two, they celebrate the diversity of their neighborhood, promote self-awareness and social intelligence. And they provide safe places for reading and learning.

For everything they do, Grandville Avenue Arts and Humanities get today's One Good Thing.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit - someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live - email me at OneGoodThing@WZZM13.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM