One Good Thing: Grant helps local colleges fill healthcare gap

GRCC and MCC are poised to produce more healthcare workers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A local college is taking a massive step toward building the US healthcare workforce.

Thanks to a $5 million US Labor Department grant, Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC) will be partnering with other Michigan community colleges to build capacity to, as they are saying, meet regional healthcare employer's demands for a skilled workforce.

Muskegon Community College is also a part of that coalition. But GRCC will lead the effort, along with West Michigan Works.

GRCC President Bill Pink said, "We are proud to be part of an area-wide effort to help our region recover from the pandemic, and provide residents with new skills that can get them started in a growing field that is especially important in West Michigan."

There was a US healthcare worker shortage even before the pandemic. That problem has clearly been exacerbated. This grant will help. GRCC, Muskegon Community College and the others get today's One Good Thing.

