One Good Thing: Grant High School art teacher Jill Kuebler

She's impacted many kids. And continues to do so while home recovering from COVID.

GRANT, Michigan — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. I got a message on the One Good Thing Facebook page telling me about a local teacher who deserves some recognition.

This is Jill Kueblar. She teaches art at Grant High school. She's made an impact on many. Especially Raven Wirts. Raven's mother, Megan, wrote of Mrs. Kueblar, "She has gone above and beyond this school year. She has taken the roller coaster of school closing, opening, closing, opening, in stride and done it gracefully. My daughter has been doing remote school since the beginning of the school year and Mrs. Keublar's videos are informative, entertaining and helpful. When school is in person, she teaches a full day and then goes home and creates videos for her remote students. She rarely gets a break, rarely complains and she is doing an incredible job. She genuinely loves her students. She deserves recognition!"

In addition to all this, Mrs. Kueblar is currently fighting COVID. And even though a substitute is in class, she continues to do instructional videos while she recovers.

Jill Kuebler. You get today's One Good thing. Please, get well soon.

