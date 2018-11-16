GRANT, Mich. - Grant Reformed Church's "Stitch N Time" group started making hats for charity in 2012. That year they made more than 200 hats. This year, they made more than 2,000.

They get together once a week—Tuesdays at 1 p.m.—to make them, and every year they say they get better and better. All the hats go to places like Mel Trotter, Every Woman's Place in Muskegon, Wheat Wellness Cancer Center and more. And they're now collecting socks.

It's a great thing to help others. When you can use your own talents to do so, even better. Grant Reformed Church's "Stitch N Time" group gets today's One Good Thing!

