One Good Thing: GRCC nursing program

Everyone passed their licensing tests. On the first try.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Right now, we may realize, more than ever, how important our healthcare professionals are. Which is why it's good to see so many being trained so well right here in West Michigan.

Recent graduates from the GRCC Nursing program just passed their LPN exams. All 50 of them. On the first try. This isn't new either. GRCC had a 100% pass rate for all registered and practical nurses last year, too. Important to point out about this year's grads, 23 graduated in May during, let's say, some pandemic-related challenges. And they didn't do it alone.

GRCC Nursing Program Director, Michelle Richter says, "After much work and amazing support from some of our clinical partners -- Spectrum Health, Pine Rest, Forest View and Rest Haven -- we were able to place these students in the healthcare setting, which enabled them to complete their program."

There are a lot of good programs in the area. GRCC's is one, and clearly doing something right. Their nursing program - and those graduates - get today's One Good Thing.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit - someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live - email me with your photos and-or video at OneGoodThing@13OnYourSide.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.