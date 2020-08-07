One Good Thing: GRCC Student Alliance donates to food pantry

Students are making sure other students are eating well during the pandemic.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Big ups to Grand Rapids Community College students for work they've done during the pandemic.

The GRCC Student Alliance donated $30,000 to the college food pantry recently. The pantry will help feed students in need throughout the summer. This is also the second time the Student Alliance from GRCC donated money to classmates during the pandemic. They donated $8,000 in March.

According to a release, the Office of Student Life also gave bags of food to students at weekly curbside deliveries, thanks to a $10,000 grant from the Heart of West Michigan United Way and other partners, including Feeding America West Michigan.

One Good Thing to the GRCC Student Alliance for continually approving funds to help fellow students during the pandemic.

