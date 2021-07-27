One Good Thing: GRCC trainer wins national award

He kept student-athletes safe and healthy during the pandemic.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. A local college trainer recently received some national acclaim.

Grand Rapids Community College athletic trainer Mike Roche was named National Athletic Trainer of the Year by the National Junior College Athletic Association. According to the organization, the award goes to an athletic trainer who "best exemplifies the overall purpose of leading an institution, athletic department, and student-athletes through athletic training."

This past year, five GRCC athletic teams participated in national tournaments while also following strict COVID-19 protocols. So, not only was Mike helping keep the kids healthy in the field of play, he was helping keep them healthy during a pandemic.

Interim Athletic Director David Selmon said, "Mike has taken the time and effort to make sure our athletes have been as safe as possible in order to participate in their sports. He has been the lead of our COVID team within the department and has done an excellent job keeping everyone as safe as possible. Without him, none of our athletes would have been able to even step foot on the court or field."

Mike Roche has been with GRCC for 26 years. One Good Thing and congrats to him on his award.

