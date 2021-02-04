One Good Thing: GRCC's nursing program scores perfect

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. If you want to be a nurse - and we need them - a local college is a good option.

Grand Rapids Community College is getting recognition for its program from the National Council of Licensure Exams. In 2020, all GRCC associate degree nursing grads and all practical nursing grads who took that exam passed, and they did so on their first attempts. And it's the second consecutive year that GRCC's students pulled it off. And 2020 was - let's say - a challenging year in the medical field and for med students. Particularly for students, because they had to modify lots of ways in which they were learning their jobs.