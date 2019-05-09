GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Today's One Good Thing was going to be about the GRCC Scrubs Camp. It's a summer camp for Girl Scouts to learn about the medical field.

But, then I looked at the GRCC Workforce Training Facebook page and saw that just today they summarized all the programs they've had this summer.

281 campers took part in 12 different camps specializing in organized manufacturing, construction, woodworking, culinary arts - and - the scrubs camp.

I don't know if all these camps were free, but I'm told the Scrubs Camp was.

Kids are curious and the GRCC Workforce Training program is fostering that curiosity and helping teach them about potential careers. They get today's One Good Thing.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit - someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live - email me with your photos and-or video at OneGoodThing@13OnYourSide.com.

