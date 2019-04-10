OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — I've done a few of these. But, I want to give one more shoutout to an effort to get kids the supplies they need for the school year.

The Greater Ottawa County United Way collected and handed out more than $23,000 worth of school supplies during its annual Stuff the Bus Drive. It was a two-week-long drive with several collection locations. And, they had a text number through which people could give direct cash donations.

475 backpacks full of school supplies were handed out to students at the Grand Haven and Holland Salvation Armies.

There were a lot of businesses that helped out, I can't name them all. But I hope they all know that and the Greater Ottawa County United Way's Stuff the Bus Drive get today's One Good Thing.

