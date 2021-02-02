One Good Thing: Griffins cutouts to help Youth Foundation

You can't be at the Griffins first game this season. But your cutout can!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After a long hiatus because of the pandemic, Griffins hockey returns this month. And even though there won't yet be fans in the stands, you still could be.

The Griffins are allowing people to buy fan cutouts of themselves. They'll be in the crowd at Van Andel, put on TV, and their social media platforms. The cutouts are $50 each.

It can be you, your pet, wearing a Griffins or Wings jersey — whatever you like. And a portion of every sale will benefit the Griffins Youth Foundation. It allows children and adults of all abilities the chance to get on the ice and enjoy the game of hockey.

As for the cutouts, after the season you can pick yours up for free or they'll ship it to you for an extra $25. I paid for mine — affectionately named "Pic LaFave" — and it will now go to Van Andel to start the season.

One Good Thing to the Griffins for doing these fan cutouts. They are the closest thing to being there, and they help the Youth Foundation. Go to griffinshockey.com/fancutouts to get yours.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit - someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live - email me with your photos and-or video at One Good Thing at 13 on your side dot com.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.