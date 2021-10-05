One Good Thing: GRPD, GRFD rescue ducklings from storm drain

An officer used a pole, duct tape and a Folgers can to rescue the ducklings.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live.

It's early summer in West Michigan. The season of road construction, sometimes heavy rain and rescuing random critters from sewer drains.

The most recent example was this past weekend in Grand Rapids. Here was a Facebook post from the police department:

There was even a quote from Mrs. Duckling. "We'll just let this experience roll off our backs…thank you GRPD and GRFD!"

When asked about the improvised rescue tool made out of a pole, duct tape and a Folgers can, Officer Bernardo said, "Reason 101 cops drink coffee. Follow me on social media for more home remedy ideas."

We do see more than a few of these from time to time. One Good Thing to Grand Rapids Police and Grand Rapids Fire for helping this family of ducks - and having some good humor with it. But back off on reporting quotes. That's our thing.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit - someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live - email me with your photos and/or video at OneGoodThing@13OnYourSide.com.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.