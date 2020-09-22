One Good Thing: GRPD sending out the 'thanks'

Grand Rapids Police thanked several people and organizations for everything from pizza to bikes.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police are actually the ones doing a lot of the thanking today.

In a recent Facebook post, they singled out the Walker Surgical Center for donating plush waiting room chairs for the Seidman Center Boys and Girls Club.

They also thanked Meijer for donating a couple of bikes for a brother and sister who had theirs stolen and several people who recently delivered lunch to the department from Palermo Pizza.

The premise behind this segment is that there are a ton of good stories out there. One Good Thing to everyone mentioned here who's helping others, and also to the Grand Rapids Police Department for taking time to recognize them.

