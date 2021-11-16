One Good Thing: GRPS teachers of the year

One teacher at each level - elementary, middle, and high school - were named Jean Hamilton Cope Teachers of the year. They are: from Buchanan Elemetary, Jill Niewiadomski. From Grand Rapids University Prep Academy, Sherri Kraai. And from Union High School, Nicole Durso. Winners have to first be nominated by peers... then judged a variety of things, including knowledge, passion, leadership outside of the classroom, and more. All three receive a one thousand dollar prize, a plaque... and nomination for Michigan Teacher of the Year. Superintendent Leadriane Roby said of the winners: "Their students past and present are fortunate to have access to these strong and capable women, and it is an honor for me to count them among the many, many amazing teachers we have at GRPS. The pandemic made us all realize and remember the value of good teachers, so it is truly great to be able to recognize Jill and Sherri and Nicole in this way."