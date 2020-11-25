One Good Thing: Guiding Light keeps Thanksgiving going

They've donated 200 turkeys to four different local organizations.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Thanksgiving is going to be different this year. But it is still going to happen.

The good folks at Guiding Light made sure of that by again donating meals to people in need. In total, they donated 200 turkeys to four different organizations serving West Michigan: Fishers of Men, Taylor Home Care Services, New Life Church of God-Christ, and the Community Empowerment Project.

Again, this is different than in years past. Usually, Guiding Light hosts a meal for people who are homeless. This year, it's limiting its holiday meal service to the men in its 'Recovery and Back to Work' programs who've been following safety protocols.

They say the turkeys are their way of giving back to the community in a safe way.

Nothing is normal right now. It won't be for a while yet. But, places like Guiding Light are still doing all they can to do what they can for as many people as they can. They get today's One Good Thing.

