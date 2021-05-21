One Good Thing: Gun Lake Casino donates to Exodus Place

Gun Lake Casino recently donated $5,000 to Exodus Place. The facility will use the donation to help buy personal hygiene kits for the homeless.

Gun Lake Casino recently donated $5,000 to Exodus Place. With the donation, Exodus Place will be able to purchase personal hygiene kits for every man facing homelessness who walks into their facility.

Gun Lake Casino recently donated $5,000 to Exodus Place. With the donation, Exodus Place will be able to purchase personal hygiene kits for every man facing homelessness who walks into their facility.

The hygiene kits will include essentials, such as, shampoo, shaving cream, razors, and dental supplies.

Though we may not think twice about these things, however, to someone who doesn't have them, it's another story.

Robert Munger, President and CEO, says,

"At Exodus Place, the first step to a new member's development is to restore their dignity and pride, and Gun Lake Casino is helping us do that," said Robert Munger, President and CEO of Exodus Place. "They are making a positive impact on men in need."

One Good Thing to Gun Lake Casino for their donation and to Exodus Place for the work they do to help the homeless population in the West Michigan area.