One Good Thing: Gun Lake Casino feeds hundreds

Gun Lake Casino fed hundreds of people on Feb. 12. It was to mark Valentine's Day and extend a 10-year partnership with Dégagé Ministries.

"Our team takes pride in creating a special menu for those utilizing the services at Dégagé. We hope our dedication to Dégagé's mission brings hope to those in need," said Sal Semola, president and chief operating officer of Gun Lake Casino.

In addition to the food - which was freshly prepared and hand-delivered with drinks and desserts - Gun Lake made an additional $2,500 donation to Dégagé.

