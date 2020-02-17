GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A local casino and a local restaurant joined forces to help people in need and a local charity recently.

A few weeks ago, Gun Lake Casino and Sandhill Cafe served hundreds of guests at an annual charitable event. Sandhill provided the free food, drinks and deserts. Gun Lake provided the 32 volunteers who served more than 300 plates during lunch and breakfast. They did it to help Degage Ministries, which Gun Lake Casino has supported since 2011. At the end of it all, they also presented a check for $2,500 to Degage, which helps people get the basic things they need for daily living.

It's always nice when different organizations and volunteers come together to help the non-profits that help so many others in our community.

Gun Lake Casino, Sandhill Cafe and Degage Ministries all get today's One Good Thing.

