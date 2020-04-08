One Good Thing: GVSU best in state for LGBT students

The ranking is based on a variety of factors.

ALLENDALE, Michigan — Big shout out today to a local university being recognized for their inclusiveness.

Grand Valley State University has been named the best university in Michigan for LGBTQ+ Students by Campus Pride and Best Colleges.

The ranking looks at a variety of factors including policy inclusion, support and institutional commitment, academic life, housing and residence life, campus safety, and counseling and health.

"This recognition is only possible because of the incredible care and hard work our LGBT Resource Center staff and many campus partners put into creating inclusive policies, programming and practices," said Jen Hsu-Bishop, director of GVSU's Milton E. Ford LGBT Resource Center.

Today's One Good Thing goes to Grand Valley State University for making every student feel welcome and equal.

