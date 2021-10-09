One Good Thing: Hackley Library wants your opinion

And if you give it, you'll be entered to win one of three $100 gift certificates.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. A local library wants your input, and they're giving you a chance to win a prize for sharing it.

All September, Hackley Public Library has a survey out, asking people their opinions on what they're interested in from their library, what they see and want, what they think they're doing well and what can be improved upon. They've set up a QR code and everything. Everyone who takes part - library members and non - is entered to win one of three $100 gift cards from Wesco, Walmart or Amazon.

"So for example, how they feel about the programs that we offer, the services that we offer, the hours that we have the marketing, you know, we're really trying to just kind of, you know, feel out how people are seeing the library and what they think we could be doing differently or better," said Mallory Metzger. "And even just, you know, seeing what they think we're doing right, you know, it's always good to hear, but we are really interested in hearing from the community, both from library users and non users about how we can best improve, you know, what we're doing to make sure that we're providing everything we can for our community."

Also, September is National Library Card Sign Up Month. It's free, and gives you a chance to experience more than just books.

Metzger adds, "Books are hugely important. It's, you know, something that people can enjoy all throughout their life. But a library is so much more than that. It's very community driven. And it's a space for people to come and feel comfortable. And you know, kind of enjoy a day out at the library."

One Good Thing to Hackley Public Library for incentivizing a way to get community input on how they can continue to improve their services. If you want to fill out the survey, go to their homepage, www.HackleyLibrary.org.

