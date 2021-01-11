One Good Thing: Halloween flash mob

They performed Thriller for a thousands of trick-or-treaters.

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There are a lot of great things about Halloween. The candy. The costumes. The decorations. The music. And for a local school, it again involves a flash mob to - without debate - the greatest dance numbers of all time.

Erin Fredrickson says she lives in the 400 block of Cambridge Avenue - the 'Halloween Block' in East Grand Rapids. Three years ago, they did a flash mob and they decided to do it again this year. She says about 50 9th graders from East Grand Rapids High School learned the routine, did a dress rehearsal then performed for some two thousand trick-or-treaters last night.

She says it was COVID safe; outdoors and 96-percent vaccinated. So, no worries there. And the performance was amazing, choreographed by Izzy Ranger. You can see the scenery and the crowd, hear the music and Michael would be proud of the moves.

One Good Thing to Erin Fredrickson and the East Grand Rapids kids who pulled off that Flash Mob.