One Good Thing: Musical instruments installed at Muskegon County parks

MUSKEGON, Michigan — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. The lakeshore is a lot more musical these days.

More than 30 new, permanent, outdoor musical instruments are now at eight different locations in both Muskegon and Muskegon Heights. The "Watch Muskegon Play" fund is behind the effort called "Harmony Parks."

The Muskegon Rotary and West Michigan Symphony are behind that fund, which brought in $100,000. Organizers say, "Music is a global language that creates community connection and a sense of belonging. These are exactly the things Muskegon is working to foster, especially in its downtown."

This is personal opinion. But I think music makes everything better. One Good Thing to the people behind these new musical installations in Muskegon and Muskegon Heights who happen to agree.

