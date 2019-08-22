GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Last year, Hayden Savickas of Holland underwent his second major brain surgery.

A rare disease caused neurological, spinal and organ abnormalities that needed to be fixed. For months, he had to relearn how to do simple things, like eat and pick up his head.

He's supported by the Hope College fraternity, Phi Sigma Kappa, and has been working online though the Great Lakes Cyber Academy. Hayden is in fifth grade. He's pulling straight A's and even taking sixth grade math.

Hayden, keep working hard. Lots of people have your back. Hayden Savickas, Great Lakes Cyber Academy and the guys at Hope's Phi Sigma Kappa get toady's One Good Thing.

