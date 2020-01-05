ZEELAND, Mich. — The City of Zeeland is temporarily changing its motto.

Feel the Zeel, a phase used to promote the city, is stepping aside for 'Heal the Zeel.' It's meant to offer encouragement and motiviation during the pandemic.

And it's not just words. It's action, too. Local businesses are putting up the new logo. Zeeland police are handing out branded kickballs with the message, "Zeeland will bounce back."

Sidewalks are being decorated with 'Heal the Zeel' messages. There are even Zoom backgrounds being made.

And they've created a website tracking which businesses are still open.

"It is our hope that when Zeelanders reflect back on this time, although there will be some hard memories around loss, we are hopeful that there will be good memories as well; warm thoughts about how it felt to be part of the Zeeland community during this season," said City Marketing Director, Abby deRoo.

I couldn't agree more. "Heal the Zeel" gets today's One Good Thing.

