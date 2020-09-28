One Good Thing: Holland brewery creates Healthcare Heroes beer, donates sales

A specialty beer dedicated to healthcare workers helped raise money for them, too.

HOLLAND, Michigan — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live.

I like raising money for good causes. I like a good beer. So today's OGT was a natural.

Got an email telling me about the good folks at Big Lake Brewing over in Holland. Turns out they had a specially crafted beer called Healthcare Heroes. It was--appropriately enough--dedicated to local heroes on the front lines of the pandemic. And not just dedicated in name only. No, sir. They donated $2,500 from sales to Holland Hospital. Holland Hospital responded by saying, "We would like to send a special thank you to Big Lake Brewing and the Holland community for their generous donation to our COVID-19 relief efforts. The continued support is felt and very much appreciated!"

One Good Thing goes to Big Lake Brewing for the good beer and the good deed. By the by, they donate a portion of pub sales to a different charity every month.

