One Good Thing: Heart attack survivor says thank you

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. A man whose life was saved by nurses and staff got to meet them and say thank you recently.

In May, Kevin Mitchell collapsed in the parking lot of Mercy Health's Southwest Campus Emergency Department. He'd had a heart attack. Registered Nurse Jena Navis was already doing chest compressions when Doctor Audrey Adkins arrived. Kevin's lips were blue, and he didn't have a pulse. The two traded turns doing CPR with other nurses, Mallory, Karin and Caitlin. Weeks later, Kevin and his wife were able to meet with the Mercy Health staff and say "thank you."

"Seeing him today with color in your face, and walking is just awesome."

"That day if I would've seen you out in public somewhere I would've never known you're the same person. Like, you look so much better."

"Great, wonderful people, and they really should be proud of the work they do. And, of course, again, it's what changed in my life. I mean, I have a life because of them," said Kevin.

One Good Thing to the doctors and nurses who helped save Kevin Mitchell's life after his heart attack. Really good to see that reunion.

