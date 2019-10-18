GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There are a few days every year reserved by certain organizations to go out and do good deeds. We saw one just recently.

The Heart of West Michigan United Way's Day of Caring saw more than 800 volunteers complete more than 80 different volunteer projects throughout the area.

The projects involved helping nonprofits in some way. Including meal prep for Meals on Wheels, activity pack assembly for Kent County Girls on the Run, planting for Kent County Parks, and donation sorting with In the Image.

The Heart of West Michigan United Way's Day of Caring has been in operation for 20 years now. It gets today's One Good Thing.

